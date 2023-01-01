 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael Eugene Lyga Sr.

Michael Eugene Lyga, Sr.

WEST SALEM — Michael Eugene Lyga Sr., age 86, of West Salem passed away peacefully at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, surrounded by family and friends.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish in West Salem at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Visitation will be held at Fredrickson Funeral Home in West Salem from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Additional visitation will be held at the church prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. Graveside services will be held at a later date. The family invites everyone to Fox Hollow Banquet Hall in Barre Mills following the service until 6 p.m. to help celebrate Mike’s life. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a memorial of your choice for the benefit of children.

