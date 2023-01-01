Michael Eugene Lyga, Sr.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish in West Salem at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Visitation will be held at Fredrickson Funeral Home in West Salem from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Additional visitation will be held at the church prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. Graveside services will be held at a later date. The family invites everyone to Fox Hollow Banquet Hall in Barre Mills following the service until 6 p.m. to help celebrate Mike’s life. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a memorial of your choice for the benefit of children.