Michael Faherty

ONALASKA — Michael Joseph Paul Faherty, 78, of Onalaska passed away peacefully at his home Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, surrounded by his wife and daughters.
He was born to Paul and Agnes (Linden) Faherty in Platteville, Wis., Dec. 21, 1939. Mike was joined in marriage to his ‘dearheart’ Marvel Riddle May 4, 1963.
Mike attended college at both UW-Platteville and UW-La Crosse, leading to a career as a commercial artist at Outers Laboratories on Brice Prairie, having worked there for over 34 years prior to retirement. Mike enjoyed his libations and socializing with friends on the Northside of La Crosse and the Onalaska American Legion. He enjoyed being an artist and has left behind many paintings, drawings and sculptures he created throughout his life, to be forever cherished. He was an avid reader of history books and a master at crossword puzzles. He enjoyed camping with many of his longtime friends, and in his 40s spent two weeks of vacation one summer on an archaeological dig with UW-La Crosse students. He had a love for sports and enjoyed playing basketball and softball in his younger years. He was a longtime fan of the Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers and his beloved Green Bay Packers. Following retirement, Mike enjoyed playing golf and traveling. He and Marvel took many trips throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and even made the journey to his ancestral homeland of Ireland.
Michael is survived by his wife, Marvel Faherty; daughters, Dawn Faherty (Tom Dostal) of Rockland, Erin (Dan) Wuchina of La Crosse and Bronwyn (Eric) McMullin of Norwood, Minn.; brothers, Charles (Dawn) Faherty, William (Jane) Faherty and David (Linda) Faherty; and sister, Susanna (Joe) Smith; sisters-in-law, Millie Faherty, Jane Riddle, Janet Graves, Janice (David) Norwood and Liz Riddle; grandchildren, Katie (A.W.) Henderson, Dylan Clipper (Caitlyn Arroyo), Brianna Clipper and Reagan McMullin; and great-grandchildren, Skyler Berg, Raylan Henderson and Owen Michael Clipper; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ronald Faherty; and his sister, Patricia Runde.
A special thank you to the wonderful care he received from Mayo Clinic, especially Dr. Mark Beahm, his staff and all the Hospice nurses in his final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Michael’s name to SAL/Playground Fund at the Onalaska American Legion.
A celebration of Michael’s life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22. A private burial will take place at a later date. Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to share online condolences.