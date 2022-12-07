CHIPPEWA FALLS — Michael G. Wood, 59, of Chippewa Falls went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at his residence peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his loving family under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.

Michael was born Oct. 5, 1963, in Chippewa Falls to the late Darrel and Ethel (Moss) Wood.

Michael was an outdoors man, cook and car man. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids, teaching them all the tips and tricks about nature, cars and how to cook. He enjoyed music and playing his guitar ever since playing with his father in church. He drew people in with his warm smile, cheerful laugh and kind heart to help others.

Michael loved to work on vehicles ever since his father taught him as a child. Michael owned his own autobody shop.

Michael is survived by his two sons: Jacob and Jordan; and their mother, Jackie Walsh; along with his daughter-in-law, Brandi; his grandkids; two brothers: Dan (Kim) Wood and Bob (Carrie) Wood both of Chippewa Falls; and two sisters: Lynette (Tim) King and Lisa (Will) Jerome both of Chippewa Falls.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Darrell Wood Jr.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Christian Family Center at 8600 Burnell Drive, Eau Claire, Town of Seymour. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in the Village of Lake Hallie.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at noon Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Christian Family Center in Eau Claire.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.