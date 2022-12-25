Michael J. Boyko

TOMAH - Chief Master Sergeant Michael J. Boyko, Ret. USAF - Michael James Boyko, 49, lost his brief battle with cancer on December 12, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife, sons, and extended family at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse.

Mike was born on St. Patrick's Day, to Michael and Nancy Boyko in Buffalo, NY, the eldest of two children. At age ten, the family moved to Merritt Island, FL, where his father was employed as an engineer with Honeywell with the Space Shuttle program. He attended Merritt Island High School, worked as a boat mechanic at Sea Ray and was a CoCoa Beach lifeguard before entering the United States Air Force in 1993.

Mike married Anita Bortkowski and to this union his pride and joy, Alex A. Boyko, was born in Wichita Falls, TX, while he was stationed there. They transferred to Volk Field in Camp Douglas, WI, and resided in Tomah. They later divorced.

He pursued a lifelong career with the Air Force, achieving the highest enlisted rank of E-9, Chief Master Sergeant, overseeing and teaching vehicle maintenance all over the world. After 22 years, he retired in 2015, highly decorated, and in civilian life, took on positions working with the Military at Fort McCoy.

In 2017, Michael and Deanna Schulze's hearts found each other and by Christmas 2018, Mike asked his father-in-law for Dee Dee's hand in marriage around the family dinner table. July 12, 2019, they were married and had a one-of-a-kind love. Mike became an instant beloved stepfather to Marlin Schulze. When his contract job ended in Qatar, he became an adjunct teacher at WTC, teaching electronic courses at the correction facilities in Black River Falls and New Lisbon.

Currently, he was back working at Fort McCoy as an IMMA Maintenance Supervisor with his current employer, SAWSTS, Inc. They were especially gracious to him during this difficult time, and this was much appreciated.

Mike was an avid fan of Alex and loved spending time with the Tomah hockey family. He was a master mechanic and enjoyed spending endless hours pulling apart engines and rebuilding them in his garage. He was an amazing friend who kept in touch with all his Air Force brothers and sisters that he's met throughout the world.

Michael is survived by his wife, Deanna; son, Alex; and stepson, Marlin Schulze; parents, Mike and Nancy Boyko of Merritt Island, Florida; as well as his sister, Tara and her children: Mariah, Cameron, and CJ. He is further survived by his in-laws, Jerry and Shelly Schulze; sister-in-law, Rhiannon Schulze and her children: Tyrell and Jazzy Williams; his brother-in-law, Adam (Sheena) Schulze and their boys: Aiden and Ashton.

Deanna would like to especially thank Matt Powell, Mike's best friend. Every day, anytime, he was there. We don't know what we would have done without you these past four months. "Love you Brother" -Mikey.

Funeral Services with full military honors will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022, 11:30 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a cancer or military foundation of your choice in Mike's memory.

The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.