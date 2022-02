ONALASKA — Michael J. Grosse, age 66, lost his courageous battle with cancer on Friday, February 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Gunderson Funeral Home, 7435 University Avenue, Middleton, WI 52562. Please visit www.couleecremation.com and gundersonfh.com to view a full obituary and leave on-line condolences.