Michael J. Hanson, 71, passed away peacefully at home on July 11, 2023, after a short, courageous battle with multiple cancers. He was born on April 30, 1952, in St. Louis, Missouri, the eldest of Al and Vivian Hanson.

He was a second generation electrician, proud member of the IBEW Local 14 for over 35 years and the owner of Area Electric for over 20 years.

His life loves were his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, traveling with Lori and, of course, his Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his wife, Lori; his children: Tanya (Wayne) Lowe, Terra (Tony) Barsamian, Travis (Elizabeth) Robertson, Roy (Amber) Hanson and Ross (Kacey) Hanson; his sister, Beth Ann Eichhorn; his brother, Dave Hanson; and 13 grandchildren for whom he cared deeply.

A private celebration of life will be held with family and close friends.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family.