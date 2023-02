MINDORO — Michael James Johnson, 49, of Mindoro, passed away on February 22, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St. Onalaska, Wis., with visitation from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.