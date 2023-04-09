Michael Jeremiah Cronin of New York and La Crosse, Wis., age 56, passed away on March 31, 2023. He was born to Jeremiah and Noel (Uhlinger) Cronin in New York on September, 26, 1966. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Michael Jeremiah Cronin of New York and La Crosse, Wis., age 56, passed away on March 31, 2023. He was born to Jeremiah and Noel (Uhlinger) Cronin in New York on September, 26, 1966. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.