Michael John “Mike” Morley

WINONA—Michael John “Mike” Morley, 74, of Winona died Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Minneapolis. He was born October 21, 1947, in St. Paul to John P. and Agnes M. (Maciolek) Morley. He later moved to West Salem, Wisconsin and married Nancy Leicht.

Survivors include his three daughters: Kelly (Kevin) McDermott of Rosemount, Shannon (Brett) Johnson of Rosemount, and Lynse (Jonathan) Schmidt of Colorado Springs, CO; his ten grandchildren; former wife and friend, Nancy Leicht; six siblings. He was preceded in death by a brother, his mother and father.

A Funeral Mass for Mike will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. A burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 19, 2022 at Hoff Celebration of Center in Winona, and at the church one hour before services. www.hofffuneral.com.