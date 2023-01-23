Michael John Waldera, 78, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Mike was born in Arcadia, Wisconsin, to Edmund and Alethea (Schlesser) Waldera. Mike graduated from Trempealeau High School. Following high school, he began his career as a truck driver, starting with hauling milk, followed by working for Radford and Andersen Windows. Once he hung up his keys he transitioned into a woodworking career at Norwinn Company in Galesville.

Survivors are his daughter, Tanya (Jim) Verse; his grandchildren, Mitchell (Katherine Lyons) Waldera, Kayla (Jake Jaborek) Waldera, Keegan and Kyler Verse; sisters, Nancy Tuschner, Doris Daggett and Rita Boland.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; devoted wife, Mary, and beloved son, Todd.

Mike was known for his wise cracks, jokes and one liners, especially to the telemarketers on the phone. He loved spending time with his family and friends whether it was snowmobiling, camping, traveling or barbecuing.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel, is assisting with arrangements.