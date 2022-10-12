Michael Jon Saumer, age 83, of Galveston, Texas, (previously of Menomonie, Wisconsin) died Friday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the Meridian Retirement Home. He is preceded in death by his mother, Alvilde (Running) Saumer; his sister, Mary Anderson; his brother in-law, Dewey Bersheid; his aunt, Sylvia Running, and his aunt and uncle: Charles and Bergetta Modersohn.

He is survived by his two sons: Christopher Saumer and wife, Masumi of GU, and Matt Saumer and husband, Brent. Mike had one grandchild, Sofia Saumer of GU. In addition to his sons and granddaughter, Mike is also survived by his sister, Dr. Ellen Berscheid of Menomonie, Wisconsin, and brother, Steve (Judy) Saumer of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He loved his nieces and nephews: Dana and (Rodney) Rogstad of Hudson, Wisconsin, Allison Theising of Minneapolis, Denise Saumer of Apopka, Florida, Craig (Sara) Anderson of Menomonie and Jon (Julie) Anderson of Menomonie. Mike had nine great nieces and nephews and loved his cousins, Gretchen and John Paul of Reno, Nevada.

Michael Saumer, born Feb. 22, 1939, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Sylvan and Alvilde (Running) Saumer. He graduated from Reno High School in Reno, Nevada, in 1957. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he received his bachelor’s degree. He then went on to earn his master’s degree at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Mike then worked for the US Forest Service in Reno, Nevada. Mike was a school teacher for 33 years in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. After retirement Mike enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.

Dad had an amazing sense of humor. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Dad also loved meeting new people. He always kept treats in his pocket at the chance of meeting a new four-legged friend. He loved animals. Dad loved reading books, going to museums, collecting antiques and pottery. He also enjoyed crossword puzzles and card games. He loved his desserts, often eating it before eating his meal.

Dad was asked to fill out a form upon moving to his new retirement home in Galveston. One of the questions was: What do you believe is the foundation for your success both professionally and personally? To quote dad from this form: “Sincerity!” and “I don’t smoke, drink, chew or go with girls what do.” Dad will be missed.

A special thanks to Ellen and Steve for all of your support.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 E. Railroad Ave. in Colfax, with Pastor Jordan Herrick officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Colfax. To express online condolences, please visit www.sampsonfuneralhome.com.