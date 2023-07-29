Michael Joseph Devanie III

HAYWARD - Michael Joseph Devanie III, age 75, of Hayward and formerly La Crosse, passed away peacefully at his home on July 20, 2023 after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mickey was born on November 23, 1947 to Michael Joseph Devanie II and Vern (O'Malley) Devanie in Chicago, Illinois. He was the oldest of eight children. He was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army and Vietnam in 1969 to 1971. After returning he attended Illinois State University where he met his “Sunny Day”, Sandra Johnson. He graduated in 1973 and married Sandra in Rockford, Illinois on June 15, 1974. Mick was accepted to Vermont Law School, and they moved there in August for a three-year long honeymoon. In 1977, he graduated from law school and returned to the Midwest where he became District Attorney in Rusk, Barron, and La Crosse Counties from 1979 to 1987. He then went into private practice as a Criminal Defense / Civil Rights attorney and partnered with Keith Belzer until his retirement in 2015.

He had more than 30 years experience in litigation at both the trial and appellate level and led the firm's civil rights practice. He successfully argued cases in the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and the United States Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit. After retirement he was selected by peers for inclusion in the 2016 edition of The Best Lawyers in America© in his practice area of civil rights law.

He considered his greatest achievement to be the birth of his two children, Maura, and Brendan. He had a passion for fitness, especially cross-country skiing and cycling, that was inspired by his father-in-law, Arny Johnson. Mick skied his first American Birkebeiner in 1978 with Arny and went on to ski 25 more "Birkies" and four Kortelopet races. He also skied four other World Loppet races in Europe and Canada. After retirement he moved to the Hayward area, or "the Center of the Universe", to enjoy more time on the amazing trail systems, skiing, and mountain biking.

Mickey was very proud of his Irish heritage. He visited Ireland four times and was able to obtain Irish citizenship since his grandparents had emigrated from Ireland.

Mick is survived by his wife, Sandra (Hayward); daughter, Maura (Hopkins, MN); son, Brendan (Los Angeles, CA); siblings: Pat (Roseville, MN), Terry (Libertyville, IL), KC (Hobe Sound, FL), Danny (Longwood, FL), Peggy (Ponte Vedre, FL), Sean (Mundelein, IL), Kerry Ann (Ponte Vedre, FL), and 21 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Mike and Vern Devanie, and his grandparents: Michael J. Devanie, Ellen Fahey Devanie, John O'Malley, and Mae Connell O'Malley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to CAMBA (Trail System), North End Ski Club, American Birkebeiner Foundation, or The Innocence Project.

A Celebration of Life for Mick will be held in Hayward and La Crosse in August. More details will be shared soon.

"So fill to me the parting glass, good night and joy be to you all."

