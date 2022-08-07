Michael Joseph Hammond passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood, Minn., from complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Michael was born on November 16, 1982, in St. Cloud, Minn., and was adopted by Tommy and Doris Hammond. He was baptized and confirmed at Seven Dolors Parish in Albany, Minn. After graduating from Albany High School in 2001, he went on to obtain an accounting degree from St. Cloud Technical College and he studied music at St. Cloud State University.

Michael moved to Winona in May 2011, working for Benchmark and then TRW Automotive as a forklift operator and maintenance technician. On June 9, 2012, Michael was united in marriage to Linda Stoppelman at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Together they had two children, Isaac and Sara Annmarie.

Mike was a committed Catholic with a strong attachment to the traditional Latin Mass. He worked to develop a website providing the Mass prayers for each day of the year. Upon moving to Winona, Mike attended the Latin Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary/Holy Angels Novitiate until his health prevented him.

Mike was a loyal fan of Minnesota Wild, the Minnesota Twins, and St. Cloud State Huskies and enjoyed attending games with his family. Mike played the clarinet as an enthusiastic member of the St. Cloud Municipal Band, and he enjoyed cooking and gardening. Mike loved his family and extended his thoughts and care to them even when his illness was far advanced.

Mike is survived by his ex-wife, Linda; son, Isaac; daughter, Sara Annmarie; and adopted parents, Tommy and Doris Hammond.

Visitation will be held in the Parlor of the Holy Angels Novitiate, 21077 Quarry Hill Road, Winona, Minn., on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, beginning at 8:30 a.m., followed by a Requiem Mass at 9:30 a.m. in the Holy Angels Novitiate Chapel. Burial will be in the Holy Angels Novitiate Cemetery.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home (www.watkowski-mulyck.com) of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.