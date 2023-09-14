WINONA — Michael Joseph Jilk of Winona passed away suddenly on Aug. 25, 2023, from ongoing health issues. Michael, age 68, was born May 9, 1955, in Winona to Norbert and Sylvia (Boardman) Jilk.

Mike was a resident of Hope Inc. in Winona. He had a great smile, with which he greeted everyone who passed by. Mike could make small talk with anyone about the weather and weekend plans. He enjoyed going for rides in the car, with some of his favorite destinations being the airport, levee, lakes and Prairie Island. He loved sitting in nature.

Mike was a student at Winona Senior High School. He was employed by Winona Foundry (now Alliant castings) for several years. He enjoyed playing pool, listening to music and most days taking long walks. He lived a very simple life and was always very friendly, yet reserved.

Mike is survived by his son, Randy Krage; siblings: Diane Jilk, Mona Siebenaler, Larry Jilk, Jerome (Eunice) Jilk, Gary Jilk, and David (Patricia) Jilk; nieces and nephews: Sheri (Jilk) Senn, Rebekah Jilk, Megan Jilk, David (Maureen) Jilk Jr. and Benjamin (Candice) Jilk; and many other relatives, and housemates and caretakers at Hope Inc.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Gerald and Judith Jilk; and brother-in-law, David Siebenaler.

There will be a private memorial service to be held at a later date.