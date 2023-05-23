CHIPPEWA FALLS — Michael “Mickey” Joseph Mayer, 73, of Chippewa Falls passed away May 20, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Mickey was born at dawn of Easter Sunday on April 9, 1950. He was born in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, the first child of Norman and Verna (Ewings) Mayer. He grew up on the family farm in the township of Tilden.

On June 23, 1979, Mickey married Kathleen Adrian. Not long after their marriage, they moved to Mickey’s family farm to take over the business. They worked together and raised three children on the farm. He would have told you that one of the greatest advantages to being married was that he “married the best cook in Tilden,” and he loved eating the things she cooked for him. He also loved to take trips to Branson, Missouri, with Kathy.

Mickey never worked anywhere other than the family farm. He loved farming, especially his cow “ladies” and his Minneapolis Moline tractors.

He was an active member of the Chippewa Falls Chapter of the FFA Alumni and enjoyed volunteering alongside Kathy. You could find him full of pancake batter at almost every pancake breakfast fundraiser.

When Mickey wasn’t busy farming or volunteering, you could find him watching cowboy shows, eating ice cream with lots of chocolate syrup or anything else that was made of chocolate, enjoying a donut, eating tomatoes covered in Miracle Whip or drinking a Leinies Original after a busy day. He was always willing to share a Werthers hard candy from his pocket.

He adored children. There was not a child that he met that he didn’t find the good in. He was very proud of the three children he raised, but his grandchildren were his greatest passion in life. He would have told you that it took long enough for him to get them, but he sure made the most of his time with them once he got them.

He will be forever missed by his children: Kristy Mayer and Steven (Krystle) Mayer both of Chippewa Falls and Jean (Shawn) Dutton of Mauston; five grandchildren: Michael and Grace Mayer, Cade, Mackenzie, and Cooper Dutton; two sisters: Janet Mayer and Cindy (John) Spaeth; in-laws: Pam Adrian, Patsy (Ron) Turany, Linda Turek, and Judy Adrian; lifelong best friend, Mike (Mary Kay) Quinlan; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy; his parents; in-laws: Jean and Bill LaRue, Pat Adrian, Mike Adrian and George Adrian.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the memorial Mass. Burial of cremains will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery in the town of Tilden.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.