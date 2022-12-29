 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michael Justin (Mike) Kelly

Michael Justin (Mike) Kelly

HOUSTON, MN—Michael Justin (Mike) Kelly, 88, of Houston, MN died peacefully Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Claddagh Senior Living, Caledonia, MN. Mike was born April 12, 1934, to George and Aleda (Johnson) Kelly and graduated from Houston High School 1952.

Funeral Services for Mike will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Hoff Funeral Home of Houston. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the fuenral home from 10-11 AM. Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Houston at a later date.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Champagne alternatives to spruce up New Year's Eve

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News