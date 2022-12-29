Michael Justin (Mike) Kelly, 88, of Houston, MN died peacefully Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Claddagh Senior Living, Caledonia, MN. Mike was born April 12, 1934, to George and Aleda (Johnson) Kelly and graduated from Houston High School 1952.

Funeral Services for Mike will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Hoff Funeral Home of Houston. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the fuenral home from 10:00-11:00 AM. Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Houston at a later date.