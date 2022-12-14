EAU CLAIRE — Michael Keven Dunn, 82, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.

On Dec. 26, 1939, Michael was born to Merrill and Eileen (Bredesen) Dunn in Greenwood, Wisconsin. He graduated from Greenwood High School and later from Moody Bible Institute.

Michael had several different jobs, including pastoring, assembling appliances for Whirlpool, running his own TV rental business, among others, and last, being a security guard with Cray Research/SGI/HP, from which he retired in November 2021.

He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Stanley, Wisconsin, and very much loved the people there and enjoyed serving the Lord with them. He and his late wife, Julie, spent much time in their later years doing estate sales together, with the help of their granddaughters and dear friends.

Michael is survived by his sons: Daniel, David (Norma), and James (Shelley); grandchildren: Emma, Rebekah, and Sarah; siblings: Marilyn, Susan, and Malcolm; along with many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Merrill and Eileen; wife, Julie; sister, Peggy; brother, Tim; and nephew, Steven.

The memorial service will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church, 11591 17th Ave., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Rev. Tyler Ewer will be officiating.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.