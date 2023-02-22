CHIPPEWA — On Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, God called home the greatest husband, son, brother, dad, uncle, cousin and grandpa we will ever know.

Michael Lee Benson was born March 4, 1950, in Eau Claire to Conrad & Mary (Lonsdorf) Benson.

On Nov. 10, 1979, Mike married the love of his life, Stephanie Thornton, at Notre Dame Catholic Church. They were married for 43 years. Mike grew up on his childhood farm in Albertville and attended a one room schoolhouse.

He served proudly in the U.S. Navy for four years and two years on active reserve. Mike did two tours in Vietnam, during which he was awarded two bronze stars for his heroism while he honored the motto that no man should be left behind. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion No. 305 in Eau Claire.

Mike worked 14 years for Uniroyal until the plant closed, at which time he attended Chippewa Valley Technical College earning his ASE in auto mechanics. Following school, he worked for Wisconsin Lift Truck as regional salesman for several years before joining 3M as a machinist/mechanic for 18 years until his retirement in 2012.

Mike spent many summers riding the Big Horns, Badlands, Zumbrota, Kickapoos and many trails throughout the Midwest on his beloved horse Smokey. It was during that time that Mike worked with the DNR in developing safe and accessible horse trails throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota for every equine lover to use. As an avid horseman, Mike worked with the American Quarter Horse Association and Wisconsin State Horse Council in creating and lobbying for the equine limited liability law, which adds a level of protection for property owners from being held liable for equine accidents that occur on their property. Due to Mike’s persistent efforts and backing of many horse clubs, including the Chippewa Valley Trail Riders and the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association, the bill was signed into law by Tommy Thompson in April 1996. Gov. Tommy Thompson presented Mike the “1996 Wisconsin Horseperson of the Year” award sponsored by the Wisconsin State Horse Council for this accomplishment.

Besides horses, Mike enjoyed rebuilding lawn tractors, fishing, reading, hunting, cycling, researching family history and traveling with his wife. Mike spent as much time as he could with his daughter Mina, riding horses all over and teaching her life lessons. His pride was spending quality time with his grandson Tristan, teaching him as much as he could as well. This summer he gifted Tristan his first vehicle and spent many hours teaching him how to drive a manual transmission through Albertville, learning the family history and hunting together this fall.

Mike is survived by his wife, Stephanie; daughter Mina Benson (Tim Sather) with grandson Tristan Grace; daughter Eva (Tim) Bergevin with granddaughter Jordan Bergevin; four brothers, Mathew Benson of Fall Creek, Curtis (Sharon) Benson of Chippewa Falls, Scott “Bubba” Benson of Chippewa Falls, and Jerome (Kristy) Benson of Bloomer; and near to his heart his sister, Patrece (Rick) Mueller of Eau Claire; his sisters-in-law: Donita (Chuck) Bowe of Madison, Cindy Gannon (Frank Springer) of Eau Claire, and Jerilyn Wilson (Chuck Knudsen) of Chatfield, Minnesota. He is survived by one aunt and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends that he cherished.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Mary Benson, and three brothers: Rodger, Ronald and Peter Benson.The family would like to thank Cindy & Genevie Kragness, Mayo Clinic Hospice team that kept him comfortable during his journey home, Township of Wheaton Road Crew, and Tom (Julie) Vorpahl of Eau Claire, and all the family and friends for the much-needed thoughts, prayers, and support through this difficult time.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. Deacon Daniel Rider will be officiating at the services. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council at the services. Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.

