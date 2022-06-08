LA CRESCENT, MN—Michael “Mike” Limberg, 74 of La Crescent, MN passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 11th at Crucifixion Catholic Church in La Crescent, with military honors following the Mass. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 5:00-8:00 P.M. and again on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Gundersen Hematology Department, the La Crescent Police Department, La Crescent Fire Department, Crucifixion Church, or your favorite charity. For a complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.