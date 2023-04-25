He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1982 and showed his determination by paying his own tuition. After high school, Mike joined the Army and served for four years. He returned home to marry the love of his life and partner in crime, Sandy, in 1986. He re-enlisted in the Army and served another six years, before being Honorably discharged from the Army in 1992. He and Sandy rode the wild rollercoaster of life together, raising three children that have the same stubbornness as him. He was looking forward to retiring on May 1st of this year, after 26 years as a Correctional Officer at La Crosse County Jail. His voice will forever echo, reminding the frequent flyers, “Don’t like it? Then don’t come to jail.’ Mike’s favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing, fixing cars, teaching his grandkids life secrets and to always wear camo.