LA CROSSE—Michael N. Devine Sr., 59, of La Crosse, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 21, 2023, while enjoying something he enjoyed the most, hunting. He was born in La Crosse, WI to Richard and Patricia (David) Devine on October 18, 1963. He married Sandy Green on August 23, 1986, in La Crosse, WI.
He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1982 and showed his determination by paying his own tuition. After high school, Mike joined the Army and served for four years. He returned home to marry the love of his life and partner in crime, Sandy, in 1986. He re-enlisted in the Army and served another six years, before being Honorably discharged from the Army in 1992. He and Sandy rode the wild rollercoaster of life together, raising three children that have the same stubbornness as him. He was looking forward to retiring on May 1st of this year, after 26 years as a Correctional Officer at La Crosse County Jail. His voice will forever echo, reminding the frequent flyers, “Don’t like it? Then don’t come to jail.’ Mike’s favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing, fixing cars, teaching his grandkids life secrets and to always wear camo.
Mike is survived by his wife, Sandy; three children: Dusty (Tara), Michael Jr. (Melesa), and Maggie (Josh); seven grandchildren: Dawson, Brantley, Jaxon, Jessa, Tysyn, Liam, and Dalton. He is also survived by his siblings: Dave, Bryan, Tony and Christine, and his mother-in-law, Jean.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Patricia; two brothers: Patrick and Tim; and one daughter, born sleeping.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South. Military Honors will be performed at 7:00 PM, at the funeral home, by the Roy L. Vingers American Legion, Post No. 52.
The family requests camo attire for the visitation if possible.
