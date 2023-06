A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, and from 10:00 am until the time of services at the Funeral Home on Friday.