Michael P. Jacobson

Mike attended elementary school in Chippewa Falls and then moved to Boyd, where he attended the Stanley-Boyd school district. He joined the wrestling and football teams. Mike was a lifelong resident of Wisconsin, a skilled carpenter and devoted fisherman. He learned both skills from his father, Dean Jacobson Sr. Mike lived in Birchwood and worked there at Masonite, Inc, a job he greatly enjoyed. He was his mother’s right-hand man. Mike was an outdoorsman to the core and liked nothing better than to be in the woods or out on the water in a boat or on the ice. He was always willing to lend a hand to family, friends, neighbors or strangers. He wasn’t much of a talker, but those who knew him could pretty well tell what he was thinking by the look in his blue eyes. He loved children and animals, and in turn they took to him quickly.