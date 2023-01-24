 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michael Patrick Sloan

Michael Patrick Sloan

LA CROSSE - Michael Patrick Sloan died unexpectedly at his La Crosse residence January 11. Michael was 42 years old.

He was preceded in death by: his grandparents, his father, and by his sister, Nicole Lee Sloan. Michael is survived by: his mother, Debra Ann Murray; his son, Jayden Michael Sloan; and his lifelong partner, Missy Sader.

A service will be held January 27th at 1:00 p.m. at the San Damiano Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness for a stranger, nurture a tree or plant sunflowers.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Walking faster can add up to 16 years to your life, according to new study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News