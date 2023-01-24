Michael Patrick Sloan

LA CROSSE - Michael Patrick Sloan died unexpectedly at his La Crosse residence January 11. Michael was 42 years old.

He was preceded in death by: his grandparents, his father, and by his sister, Nicole Lee Sloan. Michael is survived by: his mother, Debra Ann Murray; his son, Jayden Michael Sloan; and his lifelong partner, Missy Sader.

A service will be held January 27th at 1:00 p.m. at the San Damiano Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness for a stranger, nurture a tree or plant sunflowers.