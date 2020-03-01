Michael Paul Veglahn

He was born in La Crosse, March 30, 1985, to Paul J. Martell and Kimberly S. Veglahn. He received his GED from Central High School. He held various jobs with the help of his mentors, Sharon and Gary Harter, and appreciated their commitment in trying to make his life better. A special thank you to Colleen Hogan, who helped Michael throughout the years with various things that were important to him.

Michael enjoyed skateboarding in his earlier years. He loved spending time with his loving companion, Sarah Evans, and their daughter, Octavia, who meant the world to him. He was very technology inclined and loved to work on computers and play games with his friends Ryder, KJ, Hannah and Dave. He also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and taking long walks with his grandma Ellen and Octavia, as well as fishing with his favorite friends during the summer and winter months. Michael was a creative tattoo artist and was proud of the artwork he made for his own and others’ tattoos. He had a host of pets, including guinea pigs, dogs, cats and a turtle, who were all his best friends. He lived most of his younger years with his aunt Susie and uncle John Harter, whom he said were his “special” Mom and Dad who loved him dearly and treated him as their own son. He lived in his later years with his father, Paul, and his stepmother, Valerie.