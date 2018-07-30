VIROQUA — Michael Ray Kyser, 47, of Viroqua passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 26, 2018, as a result of a motorcycle accident.
A celebration of life will held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua, with Pastor Kathy Ingbritsen officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
