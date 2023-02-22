ONALASKA – Michael S. Faas, 83, of Onalaska, passed away February 19 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center with his family at his side. He was born September 21, 1939, in La Crosse, WI, to Roy “Mike” and Marion (Howly) Faas. Mike grew up on La Crosse’s south side, attended Holy Trinity Catholic Grade School and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1957. After graduation, he went to work at The Trane Company where he was a member of the 25 Year Club, retiring in 1999 after 42 years of service. On August 7, 1971, he married Jeanette Strasser at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, and they were blessed with one son, Jeffrey Michael.

Mike had many interests throughout his life, including deer and grouse hunting at the Rady cabin in Drummond, golfing, bowling, and playing softball. He was a member of the 700 Bowling Club of America and was anchor man of many beer frames. His softball career included pitching a no-hitter with the mighty Rockets in the Trane 12-inch Slow Pitch Softball League. He also pitched 16-inch softball in the Tavern League with such “great” teams as The Jungles, Whitey’s, Oxford Bar, 400 Club, and Snuffy’s. He enjoyed following the Brewers and was an avid Packer fan, proving his loyalty by freezing through the infamous Ice Bowl of 1967. After retiring, Mike and Jeanette wintered in Florida for 16 years. Recently, his most enjoyable times were spent with his son, Jeff, and his two grandsons: big buddy, Ben, and little buddy, Joey. Attending the boys’ sporting events was Mike’s favorite pastime, and very seldom did he miss one. He was a very proud dad and grandpa!

Mike is survived by his wife, Jeanette, his son, Jeff (Kim) Faas of Onalaska and grandsons: Benjamin Michael and Joseph James. He is further survived by his brothers: Ron (Joan), Dave (Terri), Tom (Donna) and sister-in-law, Clare Faas. He is also survived by Jeanette’s siblings: Pat (Dave) Bakken, Kathryn (Richard) Schmitt, Betty (Gary) Bakken, Nick (Cindy) Strasser, David (Margaret) Strasser, and Rosemarie (Mike) Bohnert, as well as many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Richard Faas, and his sister-in-law, Virginia Faas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 P.M. Noon on Monday, February 27 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Onalaska with Msgr. Steven Kachel officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Mausoleum, Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be held Sunday from 4-6 P.M. at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, where a prayer service will be held at 3:45 P.M. Visitation will also be held at the church on Monday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass. A Celebration of Life will follow the entombment on Monday at the American Legion Post 336, 731 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. An online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Memorials may be given to Aquinas High School, Salvation Army, or a charity of your choice.