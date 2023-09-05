LA CROSSE—Michael S. King, 81, of La Crosse, passed away quietly on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse. Mike was employed by Ray Hutson Chevrolet in La Crosse. He enjoyed Polka dancing and annual trips to Florida, with occasional sailing adventures.

He is survived by his brother, Jeff (Kathy) of Cape Canaveral, FL; and his wonderful friend, Donna Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray & Ona King; and recently a brother, Peter King; all of La Crosse.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Schumacher – Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastor Barbara Bruneau will officiate. Burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, La Crosse. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hillview Health Care Center.