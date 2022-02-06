Michael (Senior) James Genz, 66, passed away January 31, 2022, peacefully at home with his family by his side, after a courageous short battle with cancer.

Services will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church 1201 Avon St., La Crosse, WI. Pastor David Leistekow will be officiating. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m., with a small luncheon following the service at Immanuel Lutheran School. A private family burial will be held at Onalaska Cemetery at a later date.