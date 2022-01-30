Michael Timothy Novak

LA CROSSE — Michael “Rounder” Timothy Novak, born October 30, 1959, passed away peacefully, after losing his battle with cancer, on January 22, 2022, in the comfort of his home with his fiance Dawn Hove and family by his side.

He graduated from Holmen High in 1977. He had various jobs but was a truck driver for 39 years and that was his passion. He loved the Packers, camping with Dawn, riding his Harley, telling his on the road stories and BS-ing with his good friends.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents: Theodore and Elsie Novak of Holmen; brother Mark Novak, son Jesse Van Patten, and his wife Cheryl.

He is survived by his siblings: Theodore (Diane), Dwain (Diane), and Barbara, his kids: Kristine (John Boy) Hendrickson, Nicholas, Jeff, Amanda, and Tonya, grandkids: Anessa, Colton, Landyn, Zaden and Lauren Foster; son Kurty, and nieces, nephews and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Michael on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Holmen American Legion from 12:00 (Noon) to 4:00 p.m.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.