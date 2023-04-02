Michele Renee "Shelly" Bjorge-Lathrop, age 57, of Hanover, Md., formerly of La Crosse, died unexpectedly on October 24, 2022, from complications of an accidental fall in her home.

Michele, known to her family and friends as Shelly was born April 13, 1965, in La Crosse to James Sr. and Cynthia (Ellenbecker) Bjorge. She married Brian Lathrop in La Crosse on October 5, 1996.

Shelly and Brian first met in the fourth grade, were school sweethearts and both 1983 graduates of Logan High School. After college, their careers took them to several cities including Southern California, Tucson, Denver, and Hanover, Md.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Neuie's Vogue Bar & Grill, 1820 George Street, La Crosse.

A complete obituary and online guestbook are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.