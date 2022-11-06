Michele Renee Bjorge-Lathrop, age 57 of Hanover, M.D., formerly of La Crosse, died unexpectedly on October 24, 2022, from complications of an accidental fall in her home.

Michele, known to her family and friends as Shelly, was born April 13, 1965, in La Crosse to James Sr. and Cynthia (Ellenbecker) Bjorge. She married Brian Lathrop in La Crosse on October 5, 1996.

Shelly and Brian first met in the fourth grade, were school sweethearts and both 1983 graduates of Logan High School. After college, their careers took them to several cities including Southern California, Tucson, Denver, and Hanover, M.D.

Shelly was known for her style and grace and had a successful career in the retail fashion industry. She loved to travel and took many trips with her family and friends. Europe and warm cruises were her favorites.

Though living in many cities, La Crosse was always home. The Packers and TJo's Pizza were a couple of her favorites. She became a breast cancer champion to her close family that battled this disease, and concluded her life as an organ donor. She had a passion for life and laughter, and was enamored by the beach, sand, and especially sunshine. Shelly filled every room with her smile and uniquely made everyone feel like a friend. She will be missed by many.

In addition to her husband Brian, she is survived by two brothers: Kenneth (Carole) Bjorge of Spring Grove, IL and James (Lynn) Bjorge of Blair, Wis.; her stepfather, Arthur Ellenbecker of Ettrick, Wis.; her stepmother, Joyce Bjorge of Denver, Colo.; an aunt Karen Smith of La Crosse; a great-aunt Betty Bjorge of La Crescent, Minn.; a sister-in-law, Kathy (Mark) Miskovic of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a brother-in-law, Billy (Dorothy) Lathrop of La Crosse; mother-in-law, Mary Lathrop of La Crosse; and by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law.

A Celebration of Life will be held in La Crosse at a later date. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.