COON VALLEY — Michelle Marie Ripp died unexpectedly in Coon Valley, Wis., on July 1, 2022, at the age of 49. Michelle was born December 1, 1972, in Madison, Wis., to Ed and Marlene Ripp, joining older brother, Patrick, in the family.

She cared for others throughout her life, starting from a young age. On a cold, rainy day after elementary school, Michelle brought home a shivering, sock-less boy with holey-shoes from the neighborhood. “He’s really cold, mom.” Michelle asked if he could warm up and be driven home. “Mom, you always taught me to be nice to other people.”

Michelle excelled in academics, track and cross country at LaFollette High School in Madison. She continued this excellence in track and cross country as a walk-on at the University of Wisconsin-Madison under legendary coach Peter Tegen. Her running passion continued throughout adulthood, competing in many marathons and triathlons. She graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in Physical Therapy (1996) followed immediately by a long meaningful career at Vernon Memorial Healthcare. She co-developed the pelvic health Physical Therapy program at VMH and later found her passion in treating patients with home health and hospice care. She took a special interest in geriatrics and taught many community classes for “falls prevention.” With a big heart and smile, Michelle had a special talent for connecting with people.

Michelle met Jeff Ihnen through the UW-Madison’s running club and were married from 1996-2017. Up until her passing, Michelle continued to call Coon Valley her home.

In addition to her interest in exercise and in promoting the well-being of others, Michelle also enjoyed gardening/landscaping and playing with her dogs. Her philanthropic endeavors provided care for others in need, regardless of their background, particularly in Vernon County. She would want us to remember, “To the world you might be one person, but to one person, you might be the world.”

Michelle is survived by her loving parents, Ed and Marlene Ripp; brother, Patrick (Stacy); nephews: Daemon, Allen; niece, Sheridan of Juneau, Alaska; and her beloved dogs: Atlas, and Lily.

Please join neighbors and loved ones to celebrate Michelle’s life at the Coon Valley American Legion on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.. Appetizers and a short service will be provided. Please share your memories and stories about Michelle. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to any of these organizations important to Michelle:

Wisconsin Public Radio, https://www.wpr.org/support; The Coulee Humane Society or a Humane Society of your choice, https://www.couleehumane.com/leavealegacy; The American Cancer Society (Onalaska Branch), 608-783-5001.