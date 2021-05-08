Michelle Renee De Cora

She worked briefly for her uncle in Hollywood, FL selling hand crafted jewelry on the beach. Upon returning to Wisconsin, she gave birth to her daughter Amanda. She would reside in Eau Claire until 1983 when she relocated to Black River Falls, WI. While in Black River Falls, she gave birth to her son, Shane, and she enjoyed working as a teacher at the Sand Pillow Head Start. Her former students would still greet her with hugs whenever they saw her. Michelle then relocated to her adopted “forever” hometown in 1987—LaCrosse, WI. She then began her journey into Higher Education by starting at Western Wisconsin Technical College in an Early Childhood Development Program due in part to her passion of working with children. She then transferred the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse where she would eventually major and graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Business. While attending college, and after graduating, she worked for the Office of Minority Affairs and sat on several committees. Her work at the University led to an interest in Higher Education and she completed her course work for her Master’s Degree in Student Affairs. She then focused on being of service to the Ho-Chunk Nation and began her long road of employment in various position ranging from Executive Director of Personnel, to Youth Center Coordinator. Her most recent role within the tribal government was as the Contract Administrator for the Ho-Chunk Nation Department of Justice.