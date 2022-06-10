Michelle (Shelly) R. Heaser

Michelle had been involved in many business ventures throughout her life, including ownership and operation in Coulee Region Rentals, Castle Place Properties and others. She had a passion for angels, in which she accrued a massive collection of them over the years. She also loved to travel, which took her other countries and throughout the U.S. Her favorite place was Las Vegas, to where she traveled to over 50 times. Her ultimate passion was her children, grandchildren and extended family. She often went camping with family, took her parents on special vacations and was always there to help family at any time of need. In fact she was most known by anyone who crossed her path for her heart, although she was able to maintain it within her small stature, if you were able adjust her size to show the true gravity of it, she would have literally been able to touch the sky.