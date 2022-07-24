Mike Benjamin, originally of La Crosse, passed away from colon cancer two years ago at the age of 57. A delayed service is being held now in La Crosse due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those that knew Mike, or the Benjamin family, are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in La Crosse. Visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. Following the service, friends are invited to join the family at The Freighthouse for appetizers and cheer from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.