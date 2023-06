CHIPPEWA FALLS — Mike DuCharme, 68, passed away on May 28, 2023 in his hometown of Chippewa Falls. He was born on June 11, 1954, to Raplh and Anita DuCharme. Mike will be laid to rest in a graveside burial at 11 a.m. June 28, 2023, at Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Anita DuCharme. May he rest in peace.