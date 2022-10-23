Milan Julian Dunnum, age 91, of Westby passed away peacefully on October 21, 2022. Milan was born on April 4, 1931, in rural Portland, Wis., to Raymond and Alice (Torgerson) Dunnum. He attended rural schools through the 8th grade, at which point he worked on the home farm.

On October 1, 1955, he was united in marriage to Alice Bakkestuen. They were married at the parsonage in Westby as they wanted to have a wedding dance and policy at the time did not allow a church wedding if you wanted to have a dance. Milan and Alice farmed in rural Westby until 1997, when they moved to Westby. Milan also held jobs in maintenance and custodial work for the Tri-State Breeders Cooperative in Westby and for the Westby Area Schools. Milan and Alice enjoyed travel and spending time with their family. Upon Alice’s passing from cancer in 2005, Milan carried on and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his childhood friend, Erma Graupe. Milan especially enjoyed mowing his lawn, watching baseball on television, sharing a good story with family and friends, and learning about all the wonderful things his grandchildren were doing.

His greatest joy in life was his grandchildren and his family whom he dearly loved. Milan is survived by his two sons: Monte (Peg) and Craig (Vickie) both of Westby; grandchildren: Brian, Alexis (Jay) Woodhouse, Sam, Brittany and Laura; two sisters: Lou Ann (Mark) Jelinek of Westby and Jeanette (Leslie) Zebell of Cashton; sisters-in-law: Janet Dunnum of Viroqua, Donna Urbanek of Cashton, Caroline Bakkestuen and Doris Volden of Westby, and Babe Kerska of Whitewater; as well as his special friend Erma Graupe; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends. He had the unique opportunity to expand his family with foreign exchange granddaughters: Kira Petersen (Germany), Signe Veisig (Denmark), Frida Askautrud (Norway) and Naia Garro (Spain).

Milan was preceded in death by his wife, Alice, in 2005; parents: Raymond and Alice Dunnum; mother and father-in-law: Carl and Lena Bakkestuen; brothers: Ronald and Clinton Dunnum; sister, Delane Dunnum; and brother, Arnold Kerska. Milan was also preceded in death by several brothers-in-law; and sisters-in-law; as well as nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday October 26, 2022, at Vang Lutheran Church, rural Westby. Rev. Alyssa Weaver will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com Memorials may be given to Vang Lutheran Church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Vernon Memorial Healthcare and Trisha Miller, care coordinator, the Vernon County Nursing staff, especially Emily Olson, and the staff at Vernon Manor.