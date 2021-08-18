LA CROSSE—Mildred E. Freng, 96 , of La Crosse, WI died Sunday, August 15, 2021 in the presence of her loving family.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 20, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery, Bangor, WI. The Reverend J. Taylor Hayley will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family.