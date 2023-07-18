BALLWIN—Millie was born on February 7, 1939 in Evansville, Indiana to Norbert and Elizabeth Boarman. She left us in the early morning hours of July 8th in Ballwin, Missouri with her husband, Roger, by her side.

Millie was married to Roger Parmenter on August 23, 1958 in Evansville, IN. Their honeymoon started with their journey to La Crosse, Wisconsin where they raised six children. Millie was a stay-at-home mother during the first 15 years of their marriage. Her first professional job was with the La Crosse County Human Services where she worked with the elderly and disabled. It was during her work with the county that she met her friend Jo Ann Fiers, who eventually became her business partner. Together they were the first private company (Domestiks, Inc.) to contract with the county to provide home health care providers and nurses to the elderly and disabled. A feat we were all proud of.

She and Roger moved to St. Cloud, Minnesota in 1985. There she continued her work with the elderly, this time through housing and property management. After her retirement in 2003, she and Roger moved to Brooksville, Florida. In 2019, the couple moved to Ballwin, Missouri to live with her daughter Katherine and her family.

Mille is survived by her husband, Roger and her six children: Margaret (Joe) Stein, Michael (Carla) Parmenter, David (Patricia) Parmenter, Daniel (Susan) Parmenter, Christine (Gary) Chaikin, and Katherine (Brian) Hill; nine grandchildren: James Lyden, Allison (Cory) Hutzenbuehler, Jason (Hannah) Parmenter, Matthew Parmenter, Jacob Lucey, Addison Lucey, Nathaniel (Haley) Lucey, Sophia Parmenter, and Elliott Hill; and three great-grandchildren: Olive, Riley, and Leo.

She is further survived by her sisters: Doris (Ray) Hansert, Margaret Boarman, Mary Jo Kaiser, Beverly Olson, Jeanne Kelly, and Reggie (Chris Frommelt) Boarman.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Norbert and Elizabeth; sister, Eleanor Neth and brothers: Victor, Ron, David, Joseph and Paul.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.