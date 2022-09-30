Mildred Elizabeth Dinger

Mildred Elizabeth Dinger of Black River Falls, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at the age of 97 Years 11 Months. She was born on October 24, 1924 to Herman Otto and Minnie (Scoville) Kobernick of Sparta, WI.

Mildred grew up in the Sparta area. Her parents had a farm in Farmer's Valley and used horses to farm instead of tractors.

Mildred used to ride the horses as a little girl while they worked the fields. As a teenager, Mildred's family sold the farm and moved to Sparta.

Mildred married Warren R. Dinger on August 27, 1947 at Janesville, WI and raised eight children. After 54 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on February 20, 2001. Mildred worked at Fort McCoy from March 1989 to September of 1991. She earned many awards there for Outstanding Service to her country for her job performance. She worked there during the Cuban Crisis and during Desert Shield and Desert Storm. She also worked as a Hostess for the Tomah McDonald's from February of 1991 to June of 2002 and made many friends there with her gentle personality and willingness to help strangers.

Mildred enjoyed her volunteer work with the STAR Program in Sparta, where she helped people with Alzheimer's Disease enjoy crafts and outings for the day. She also enjoyed many activities with her friends' involving crafts sales, short trips, and parades. She gathered a lot of donations for the STAR Program before the Butterfest Parade in Sparta, so they were able to have a float each year. And always had a lot of funny stories to share about her experiences doing it.

She lived the last 14 years with her son, George in Black River Falls, where she enjoyed reading while snuggling with her cat and watching westerns on TV.

Mildred was the last surviving member of her family to pass on.

She is survived by four daughters: Kitty (Les) Louden of Princeton, MN, Ruth Bailey and Wanda (John) Bryant all of Red Bay, AL, and Aileen (Richard) Howe of Sparta, WI; three sons: Donald of Red Bay, AL, George and John (Rebecca) Dinger of Tomah, WI; granddaughters: Michele Beaudrot, Catherine Spires, Marilyn Tallerdy, Gail and Tracy Hunt, April Alhuniti, Rebecca Klopping, Tanya, Megan and Daniel Dinger; nine grandsons: Jim and Dale Dinger, Adam Howe, Cole, Matthew and Damien Dinger, Warren Lafnear, Travis and Dolan Bailey; many great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Herman, and Minnie Kobernick; five brothers: Neil, Bud, Lyle, Clair and Arlie; three sisters: May, Margaret and Lucille; a son, Casey Hunt of Nevada and a grandson, Cory Clark of Tomah.

“Slow me down, Lord, and inspire me to send my roots deep into the soil of life's enduring values that I may grow toward the stars of my greater destiny.”

According to her wishes a private family gathering will be held at a later date. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Donations can be made to St. Jude's in Mildred's memory.