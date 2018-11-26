Mildred “Millie” Pauline (Bohlman) Herold, 97, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at Benedictine Manor in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A full obituary and online condolences may be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com. We would like to thank the staff at Benedictine Manor in La Crosse, for their loving care over the last eight years of our mother’s life. She thought of them as her second family and from your very grateful children, “Goodnight Sweet Mother, Rest Peacefully.”