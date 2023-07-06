WINONA — Mildred “Millie” Marg, age 92 and 361 days, of Winona passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at her home.
A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. Visitation will also be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Wilson, Minnesota, on Monday, July 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
