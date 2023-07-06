A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. Visitation will also be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Wilson, Minnesota, on Monday, July 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.