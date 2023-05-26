Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DE SOTO — Miles Harley Bohland of De Soto passed away at Gundersen Health System on May 23, 2023, at the age of 85. Miles was born on May 8, 1938, in La Crosse to Evelyn Mildred Long and Harley Faye Bohland. They moved to the original Bohland farm in 1943, where Miles was raised. Miles was married to Eloda (Springborn) on June 11, 1960. They would have been married 63 years.

Miles was preceded in death by his oldest son, Wesley Miles Bohland; his parents; his brother, Merlin; sister-in-law, Sonya; brothers-in-law: Don Geddes, Roger Springborn, and Harry Sutton; and brother, Leroy.

Miles is survived by his loving wife, Eloda; his sister, Bernell and Terry Rasque; his children: Bryan and Carolyn Bohland, Danella and Doug Marquardt, and Valerie Bohland; his grandchildren: Amanda and Cory Hanenberger, Courtney and Alex Rinehart, Cameron and Elly Marquardt, Payton and Miguel Nava, Meckenzie and Jhovanny Lozano, Cody Marquardt, Shea Bohland, Lawson, Hayden, and Weston Reis, Dasmine Marquardt; and three plus great-grandchildren. His memory will be forever cherished and in the hearts of his wife, cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated by the family. Memorials may be mailed to Vosseteig Funeral Home in care of the Miles Bohland family (P.O. Box 88, Viroqua, WI 54665).

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the De Soto Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Miles will be laid to rest at Walnut Mound Cemetery with full military honors.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.