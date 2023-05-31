Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DE SOTO—Miles Harley Bohland passed away peacefully at Gundersen Health System on May 23, 2023, at the age of 85. Miles was born on May 8, 1938, in La Crosse, WI to Evelyn Mildred Long and Harley Faye Bohland. They moved to the original Bohland farm in 1943, where Miles was raised. Miles was married to Eloda (Springborn) on June 11, 1960. They would have been married 63 years.

Miles was preceded in death by his oldest son, Wesley Miles Bohland; his parents; his brother, Merlin; sister-in-law, Sonya; brothers-in-law, Don Geddes, Roger Springborn, and Harry Sutton; and brother, Leroy.

Miles is survived by his loving wife, Eloda; his sister, Bernell and Terry Rasque; his children: Bryan and Carolyn Bohland, Danella and Doug Marquardt, and Valerie Bohland; his grandchildren: Amanda and Cory Hanenberger, Courtney and Alex Rinehart, Cameron and Elly Marquardt, Payton and Miguel Nava, Meckenzie and Jhovanny Lozano, Cody Marquardt, Shea Bohland, Lawson, Hayden, and Weston Reis, Dasmine Marquardt; and three plus great-grandchildren. His memory will be forever cherished and in the hearts of his wife, cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Memorials may be mailed to Vosseteig Funeral Home in care of the Miles Bohland family (P.O. Box 88, Viroqua, WI 54665).

In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Miles grew up in the metropolis of Red Mound, WI, a suburb of De Soto. After graduation he took some odd jobs at both the railroad and sawmill but there was never enough work. At age 18, the draft was coming so he decided to enlist. He was sworn in on February 14, 1957, in Minneapolis and then was stationed at Fort Chaffee in Arkansas for basic training. After basic training, he transferred to Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. He spent two hot years there.

After he returned to Red Mound, he ended up moving to Kenosha, WI to work for American Motors on the assembly line. In July 1959, Miles met Eloda at the bottom of the De Soto hill and he said it was love at first sight. Miles and Eloda were married June 11, 1960, at the Methodist Parsonage in De Soto. After their marriage they went back to the city life in Burlington but that clearly wasn’t for them. In 1961, when Eloda was expecting her first baby Wesley, they moved back home and onto the Hayden Farm in Retreat, WI. Then in 1964, along came Bryan, next Danella, and finally Valerie Joy. They dairy and tobacco farmed for 32 years. After the farm they bought a few acres in the city of De Soto on main street and Miles worked for the De Soto School System for many years in many capacities such as janitor, bus driver, dispatcher, and Vosseteig Funeral Home as a helper in all aspects.

Miles has had many achievements in his lifetime and was the definition of a true hard worker. Miles was a member of the Retreat Lions Club and the president, chairman, and a 40 year plus member of the De Soto Lions Club. He was also the president and member of the Retreat Sportsman Club. He served on the Retreat Walnut Mound Cemetery Committee for 20 plus years and on the De Soto Area School Board of Education for 16 years. He was on the De Soto Park and Recreation Committee for 31 years. Miles was the president and member of the De Soto Lutheran Cemetery since the early 90’s. Miles was a longstanding member of De Soto Lutheran Church and was baptized there in 1938. He also wants it to be known that he sang in the De Soto Lutheran Church Choir as a youth and attended the Youth Group. He worked with Vernon Communication Group for approximately nine years.

Miles had many loves …. Farming, Ford Vehicles, Tractors, Woodworking, and most importantly, His Family.

A Funeral Service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the De Soto Lutheran Church. Visitation was held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Miles was laid to rest at Walnut Mound Cemetery with full military honors. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.