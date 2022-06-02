WINONA—Milton J. Ronnenberg, age 91, of Winona, formerly of Cochrane, WI, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Benedictine—St. Anne.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 A.M. until the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.