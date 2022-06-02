 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Milton J. Ronnenberg

WINONA—Milton J. Ronnenberg, age 91, of Winona, formerly of Cochrane, WI, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Benedictine—St. Anne.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 A.M. until the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four easy summer gardening tips

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News