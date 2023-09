WESTBY—Minnie Olive Fortun, 94, of Westby, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church in Westby. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of service. Minnie will be laid to rest at Bethesda Cemetery.