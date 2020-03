Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

BROWNSVILLE, Minn. — Mitchell Charles Sheehan, 67, of Brownsville passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Brownsville Community Center, 104 6th St., Brownsville. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.