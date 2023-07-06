WEST PALM BEACH, FL—Molly Ann Olson, 48, passed away unexpectedly from a fall at her residence on May 16, 2023. She is survived by her father, Paul Olson (formerly of La Crosse) and stepmother, Judi Anderson, Chapel Hill, NC; her mother, Pamela Kay (Stillwell) Dunn and stepfather, James Dunn, Boynton Beach, FL; and her sister, Amanda Kay Olson, Raleigh, NC.

Molly was born in Evanston, Illinois. When she was 8, the family moved to Boca Raton, FL, South Florida would remain Molly’s home for the balance of her life. Molly graduated cum laude from Florida Atlantic University and earned her MS Degree cum laude from Lynn University. She worked for Palm Beach County and the State of Florida providing health and rehabilitative services, specializing in developmental disabilities, mental health counseling and guidance. At the time of her death she was director of Developmental Disability Specialists, a firm specializing in the care of persons requiring counseling services.