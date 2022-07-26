 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LA CROSSE—Mona I. Rybold, 88, of La Crosse, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Marinuka Manor in Galesville, WI. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street, La Crosse. US Air Force Chaplain Captain Jeffrey Rybold will officiate and a private family burial will take place in the Catholic Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com

